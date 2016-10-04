SA continue to dominate

Olympian Chad le Clos. Image: twitter.com

The phenomenal performances continued as Nathania van Niekerk and Lesley Blignaut came first and second in the 50m butterfly in 28.15 and 29.23, respectively, with Egypt’s Mariam Sakr third in 29.42.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The South African Swimming Team continued to dominate the XII CANA African Swimming Championships on Monday, winning a medal in every race to add 15 more to their tally (seven gold, five silver and three bronze) during the second day of competition at the Stadium Swimming Pool in Bloemfontein.Cameron van der Burgh did not disappoint the Free State Province crowd, winning the 50m breaststroke in a new Championship Record time of 28.05, breaking the 2008 record of 28.38, held by Senegal’s Malick Fall.SA’s Michael Houlie scooped the silver in 28.63 and Egypt’s Ahmed Shamlool the bronze in 28.92.Olympian Chad le Clos sprinted to a thrilling finish in the 100m butterfly, clocking a golden 52.69, just missing the Championship Record of 52.49, while Egypt’s Mohamed Samy and SA’s Alard Basson were close behind in 54.91 and 55.05, respectively.Caitlin Kat and Rebecca Meder were the gold and silver duo in the 200m freestyle, finishing the final in 2:06.06 and 2:06.17, with Algeria’s Souad Nefissa Cheroua claiming the bronze in 2:07.51.In the 400m individual medley, Mzansi’s elite took both the gold and bronze medals with Ayrton Sweeney finishing first in 4:27.80 and Neil Fair third in 4:31.41, while Egypt’s Ahmed Hamdy walked away with the silver in 4:30.22.Up-and-coming swim stars Kaylene Corbett (17) and Hanim Abrahams (14) bagged the gold and silver in the 200m breaststroke in 2:33.09 and 2:36.57, respectively, while Egypt’s Rowaida Hesham took the bronze in 2:41.71.