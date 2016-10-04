Translate to: 

SA claim nine medals on opening day

SA claim nine medals on opening day
The XII CANA African Swimming Championships kicked off with nine medal for the South African Swimming Team
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - With over 125 participants from 19 African countries, the XII CANA African Swimming Championships hosted in Mangaung, Bloemfontein kicked off with nine medals (four gold, three silver and two bronze) for the South African Swimming Team on Sunday.

The first gold medal for the host nation came from 20-year-old Alaric Basson in the 100m breaststroke, touching the wall in a fast 1:03.12, while teammate Michael Houlie finished second in 1:03.46 and Egypt’s Hassan Yasser third in 1:03.66.

There was no stopping young Rebecca Meder (14) as she raced to Mzansi’s second gold medal in the 400m individual medley, clocking 4:48.81, over four seconds ahead of Algeria’s Rania Hamida Nefsi in 5:02.58 and Egypt’s Rowaida Hesham in 5:05.51.

In the 200m freestyle, Myles Brown proved too quick for the opposition, winning the race in 1:50.93 ahead of Egypt’s Marwan Elamrawy in 1:51.60 and our own Calvyn Justus in 1:51.92.

Algeria’s Amel Melih dominated the ladies 100m freestyle with a gold medal winning time of 58.28 and was closely followed by SA’s Gabi Grobler and Samantha Labuschagne, who finished with the silver and bronze in 58.54 and 59.38, respectively.

Melih also booked the silver medal in the 50m backstroke in 31.08 behind Seychelles’ Alexus Laird in 30.68 and ahead of Egypt’s Ingy Abouzaid in 31.72.

Egypt grabbed their first gold medal of the competition in the 50m backstroke as Mohamed Samy topped the medal podium in 26.62, while SA’s Jacques van Wyk claimed the silver in 27.12 and Morocco’s Driss Lahrichi the bronze in 27.59.

The women’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay promised to be an exciting final and the race lived up to expectations as Nathania van Niekerk, Caitlin Kat, Jessica Whelan and Rebecca Meder scooped the gold in 8:39.00, with Algeria and Egypt completing the remaining medal placings in 8:56.87 and 9:06.63, respectively.

The day two heats will start at 10:00am, while the finals will begin at 4:00pm daily.
 
08:43 (GMT+2), Mon, 17 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 23%
No
George Herald 77%
Men
Women
Search
omega303
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 56.
seabreeze328
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up