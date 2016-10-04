New surf leash makes surfing safer than before

The leashes are made from the highest quality material. The strength and stretch is the same as premier leashes on the market.

Components will be sold in packs or individually, and this will cut down on leash costs going forward.

NATIONAL NEWS - Innovative surf leash and accessory start-up company Silver Cord is proud to announce the signing of a distribution agreement with Coreban DistributionSilver Cord has developed an innovative new surf leash with a number of technical elements, designed to make it safer and stronger than regular leashes.It has inner cord technology, an emergency bail safe device as well as three interchangeable components, namely the leash, the rail saver and the ankle cuff.