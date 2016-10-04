Osborne and Vonk dominate Sunday's racing

Malcolm Osborne, seen here on the run on his Laser, was the winner of all three races in the senior fleet during Sunday's racing at the George Lakes Yacht Club. Photos:Jeremy Dee

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Racing at the George Lakes Yacht Club resumed on Sunday after a two-week break.

The sailors in the senior fleet were competing for the Presidents Trophy, while those in the junior fleet were competing in the season long Junior Championships. The senior fleet comprised five Lasers, two Hobie 14s, a Sonnet and a Mirror. The Hobies did not perform well in the day's light conditions, however.

A light wind that varied between south and south east provided the motive power for the sailing craft. After a start delay, waiting for the wind to settle, it was after 14:00 when the starting sequence commenced.

With no Fireballs sailing, it was the Lasers leading the senior fleet. However, Dave Jones on his Sonnet was up with the leaders in the early stages of the first race, but they pulled away as the race progressed. Maurits Lammers had the early lead, chased by Ryan Hodgson and Malcolm Osborne. He was passed by the latter two during the race however to finish in third place. Osborne was just able to stay ahead of Hodgson to finish 30 seconds ahead.

For race 2, the wind had shifted more to the south east, with light spells and occasional gusts wafting through. Once again, it was Lammers, Hodgson and Osborne up front, with the Jones Sonnet in close attendance.

The lead between these three changed several times during the race, but Osborne was able to extend a small lead later to finish ahead of Lammers. Hodgson was next over the finish line, with Dave Jones two seconds behind. Handicap ratings gave the race win to Osborne, but the Sonnet got second place, ahead of the other Lasers.

For race 3, the course was changed to two windward/leeward laps. This time, it was Ryan Hodgson who had the lead, with Lammers and Osborne in pursuit. These two took a better course up the next beat to pass Hodgson. At the final leeward mark, Osborne was just ahead, with Lammers and Hodgson level.

Osborne held the lead to the finish, but Hodgson took second place in this race from Lammers. The junior fleet comprised three Optimists, with Sean and James Vonk joining this fleet for the first time this season, sailing against regular Eurios Horne.

Aided by his practice at the Eastern Cape Championships on Swartvlei the previous weekend, James showed he had not lost any of his skills by winning all three races. Sean was second and Eurios third in all three races.

GLYC was well represented at the Laser Nationals held on Swartvlei Lagoon the previous weekend, with 17 entrants in the three fleets sailing (standard, Radial and 4.7). Most of these were in the youth category, who normally sail in the Dabchick class. It was a big change for them to sail in the big fleet and in strong wind in an unfamiliar class. However, they coped well with this challenge.

Doing best for GLYC was James Hellstrom, finishing third in the big fleet of Radials, behind RSA Olympic sailor Asenathi Jim and Georgou Divaris, who sailed for KYC.

For more information about GLYC, see its website – www.glyc.org.za

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'