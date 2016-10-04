Newcastle gets behind Surfest Women's Pro for second year running

Surfest Newcastle is proud to have already fielded a number of applications for the yet to be named 2017 Women's QS6,000 event.

Off the back of last year's success the 2017 field has grown from 72 to 84 surfers and the new-and-improved crowd-funding effort will see 85 x $1650 shares snapped up by businesses eager to take advantage of additional perks not offered in the 2016 model.

The new additions include a $10,000 marketing budget for the naming-rights sponsor, increased prize pool for the Surfer Draw, surfer and sponsor cocktail party meet-and-greet, a barrel draw luncheon where the winning naming rights sponsor will be revealed and business workshops.

Contest Director Warren Smith said last year was a huge success and this year's improvements will only provide more benefits to shareholders, which will no doubt attract greater funding.



"We launched the campaign two weeks ago and immediately had 38 expressions of interest," Smith said. "We're well past halfway there and that's before going even promoting it in any way. Last year's crowd-funding campaign was by many measures, the most successful event in Surfest's 31-year history."

After successfully running the world's first crowd funded international sporting event in 2016, Surfest Newcastle is proud to have already fielded a number of applications for the yet to be named 2017 Women's QS6,000 event.The 2016 Taggart Women's Pro saw current World No. 8 Sally Fitzgibbons overcome 6 x World Champion Stephanie Gilmore in front of record crowds. This historic event was completely funded by businesses in the Newcastle and Hunter region.