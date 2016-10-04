Coco Ho, Sage Erickson and more rally for Battle for the Breasts

Coco Ho. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - In 2016, almost a quarter of a million women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer and of those, about a tenth will be women under 45.

Those sobering stats were more than enough to convince Coco Ho, Sage Erickson and more to get involved with Battle for the Breasts (BFTB), an effort to turn things around.

"I'm fortunate, I've never experienced having someone close to me be affected by breast cancer," said Ho, a WSL Championship Tour surfer who won the event for her paired foundation last year. "Hearing the stats and learning about all the casualties and how common it actually is was shocking to me.

This is a learning experience for me and now I'm awake to the cause and I'm all for it.



The Mauli Ola Foundation and Surfline, in partnership with Ambry Genetics, have spearheaded the BFTB competition.

The online contest pits the world's best surfers against each other to fund research and prevention efforts by a pre-determined non-profit organization.