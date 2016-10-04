Translate to: 

Ethan Ewing Clutches First Big Win of QS Campaign

Ethan Ewing. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Ethan Ewing has been on our radar at every capacity in 2016 and now once more with his first substantial Qualifying Series win at the Essential Costa Rica Open Pro QS3,000.
 
This particular chair-up held much bigger meaning in the top QS picture as he now sits at No. 4 heading into the final stretch of 2016.

The 18-year-old Australian came out with a spectacular performance on Finals Day -- posting a near-perfect 9.27 with ferocious backhand hits to the critical sections of the wave to begin the Final against an in-form Olamana Eleogram.
 
Eleogram did his best to fight back with a vicious backhand attack of his own to match Ewing's, but when the horn sounded, it was the 18-year-old Australian who earned the honorary chair up the beach.

"I'm still tripping right now, it doesn't feel real at all to me," Ewing said. "It was amazing for that first wave to just come straight to me and it was probably one of the best ones of my life so far.
 
It feels amazing to earn 3,000 points and actually win a contest at a bigger QS is great. I feel like I'm getting used to the competitive scene on the QS and all my big results haven't even come from wins, they've just been runner-ups and Quarterfinals. To win a contest and have my friends carry me up the beach, is just indescribable."
 
