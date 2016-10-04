Translate to: 

Le Clos, Hosszu star in Dubai

Le Clos, Hosszu star in Dubai
South Africa's Chad Le Clos. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - South Africa's Chad Le Clos delivered gold-winning performances in the 50m and 200m butterfly events on day one of the Dubai leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup on Tuesday night.

Hungary's Katinka Hosszu also grabbed the headlines by clinching gold in four events (200m free, 50m back, 200m IM), 800m) and silver in the 100m fly and 200m backstroke.

50m breaststroke World Record holder Cameron Van der Burgh of South Africa was absent on Tuesday night, but his countryman, Roland Schoeman, represented the nation in this event by ranking fourth. The winner of the event was Felipe Lima (BRA, 26.02), who also won the race last weekend in Beijing.

Schoeman took second place in the 50m butterfly, which was won by Le Clos as expected.

Le Clos, the South African champion, who with his two Rio Olympic silver medals (100m fly and 200m free) became South Africa’s most decorated Olympian in history, impressed in Dubai by grabbing gold in the 200m fly in 1:49.71.

He was closely followed by Japan’s Daiya Seto and Germany’s Philip Heintz. He was also part of the relay team but narrowly missed the podium with a fourth place.
 
In other men’s races, Russia’s Vladimir Morozov grabbed the first gold medal at stake (100m free), touching home in 46.71, leaving Pieter Timmers (BEL, 47.14) to take silver and Katsumi Nakamura (JPN, 47.44) bronze.

This was Morozov’s 12th victory in this event.

Morozov claimed another victory (100m IM) on day one in Dubai, as well as one silver medal in the 50m breast.

Pavel Sankovich (BLR) dominated the 100m back in 50.20, defeating the most successful swimmers in this particular event, Bobby Hurley of Australia (silver) and Russia’s Stanislav Donetc, who did not make it to the Top 3.

However, Hurley was the fastest in the 400m free race and secured the title in 3:41.94. South Africa's Myles Brown, first last weekend in Beijing, touched the wall after him (3:41.3) in front of Great Britain’s James Guy.

Marco Koch gave Germany their first medal of the meet in the 200m breast in 2:03.41. The German has now won this event 11 times at the World Cup.

Philip Heintz brought home a second medal with the 100m IM (silver) and a third one with the 400m IM, also silver.

The final race of the day, the men’s 400m IM, was won by Beijing’s winner Daiya Seto of Japan in 4:00.93.

Having already impressed in the opening four legs in Paris-Chartres, Berlin, Moscow and Beijing, Hosszu claimed gold in the 200m free (1:54.37) and the 50m back (26.35) in Dubai.

The Hungarian star also added the 200m IM (2:05.87) and the 800m (8:27.45) titles to her medal tally.
 
08:34 (GMT+2), Wed, 05 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 14%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 86%
Men
Women
Search
Curiouslyours
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
Megamind0014
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up