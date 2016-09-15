Women's title race takes center stage at Roxy Pro

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Don't let the smell of croissants, taste of red wine or the mouth-watering look of perfectly breaking banks fool you: For Tyler Wright and Courtney Conlogue World No. 1 and 2, respectively the Roxy Pro France is going to be one big pressure-cooker of a contest.

This much we know: either Wright will become the 2016 World Champion, or the race will come down to the final event of the year, the Maui Pro.

While Courtney Conlogue has several pathways to keep Tyler from clinching, Tyler ultimately has her own fate in her hands. If she wins the Roxy Pro (like she did last year) then the Women's World Title is hers.

Each woman is arriving in France with her own set of strong points and potential hurdles. For her part, Wright is arriving as the defending event champion.

Not only did Wright take home the Roxy Pro trophy last year, but she straight-up dominated in the heavy, unpredictable beach breaks. Conlogue, in contrast, finished here in ninth place.

On the plus side for Courtney, she's coming off of a coup at the Cascais Women's Pro in Portugal, where she defended her title last week. Not only was her win a likely confidence-booster, but it pushed the title race to France. Now, only a series of barrels and shifting breaks stand between her and another shot at the World Title.