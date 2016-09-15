Le Clos, Brown win big as Hosszu shines

Chad le Clos. Image: twitter.com

Among men, the stars of the meet were Russia's Vladimir Morozov and Le Clos. The European star was the fastest in four events - 50m and 100m free, 100m breast and 100m IM -, while Le Clos earned three gold medals. His teammate Brown left Beijing with two wins while China's Xu Jiayu also got a double success (100m and 200m back). The remaining gold medals in the men's field went to Belarus (Pavel Sankovich, 50m back), Brazil (Felipe Lima, 50m breast), Germany (Marco Koch, 200m breast) and Japan (Daiya Seto, 400m IM).

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - South African Chad le Clos and Myles Brown bagged five medals between them in the fourth leg of the 2016 Fina/airweave Swimming World Cup in Beijing on Friday and Saturday.Le Clos bagged three gold medals, taking top spot in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly while Brown won the 200m and 400m freestyle.The star performer of the meet though was Katinka Hosszu (HUN) who continued her hot streak in the pool. The Magyar star earning seven gold medals - 200m and 400m free, 50m and 100m back, and 100m, 200m and 400m individual medley. Hosszu is the overall winner of the series among women since 2012 and was already the ranking's leader of the 2016 first cluster of the competition.Jeanette Ottesen, from Denmark, also shone in the "Water Cube" of the Chinese capital, getting three titles in the 100m free, 50m and 100m butterfly. Alia Atkinson (JAM) was the third swimmer in Beijing with more than one gold, winning the 50m and 100m breaststroke races. The remaining victories in the women's field went to Daryna Zevina (UKR, 200m back), Rie Kaneto (JPN, 200m breaststroke) and to three Chinese swimmers in the 50m free (Zhu Menghui), 800m free (Hou Yawen) and 200m fly (Liu Siyu).