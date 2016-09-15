Translate to: 

Le Clos, Brown win big as Hosszu shines

Le Clos, Brown win big as Hosszu shines
Chad le Clos. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - South African Chad le Clos and Myles Brown bagged five medals between them in the fourth leg of the 2016 Fina/airweave Swimming World Cup in Beijing on Friday and Saturday.

Le Clos bagged three gold medals, taking top spot in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly while Brown won the 200m and 400m freestyle.

The star performer of the meet though was Katinka Hosszu (HUN) who continued her hot streak in the pool. The Magyar star earning seven gold medals - 200m and 400m free, 50m and 100m back, and 100m, 200m and 400m individual medley. Hosszu is the overall winner of the series among women since 2012 and was already the ranking's leader of the 2016 first cluster of the competition.

Jeanette Ottesen, from Denmark, also shone in the "Water Cube" of the Chinese capital, getting three titles in the 100m free, 50m and 100m butterfly. Alia Atkinson (JAM) was the third swimmer in Beijing with more than one gold, winning the 50m and 100m breaststroke races. The remaining victories in the women's field went to Daryna Zevina (UKR, 200m back), Rie Kaneto (JPN, 200m breaststroke) and to three Chinese swimmers in the 50m free (Zhu Menghui), 800m free (Hou Yawen) and 200m fly (Liu Siyu).

Among men, the stars of the meet were Russia's Vladimir Morozov and Le Clos. The European star was the fastest in four events - 50m and 100m free, 100m breast and 100m IM -, while Le Clos earned three gold medals. His teammate Brown left Beijing with two wins while China's Xu Jiayu also got a double success (100m and 200m back). The remaining gold medals in the men's field went to Belarus (Pavel Sankovich, 50m back), Brazil (Felipe Lima, 50m breast), Germany (Marco Koch, 200m breast) and Japan (Daiya Seto, 400m IM).
 
08:45 (GMT+2), Mon, 03 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 12%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 88%
Men
Women
Search
coolrunnings73pc
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 46.
Half_Full
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 36.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up