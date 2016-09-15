Translate to: 

Qualifying battle heats up at Billabong Pro Cascais

Qualifying battle heats up at Billabong Pro Cascais
Solid, consistent surf at Guincho and a massive day of heats saw some incredible performances and huge results at the Billabong Pro Cascais.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Solid, consistent surf at Guincho and a massive day of heats saw some incredible performances and huge results at the Billabong Pro Cascais.
 
A cluster of Brazilians survived to fight another day, along with Stu Kennedy, Brett Simpson, Tanner Gudauskas, Jack Freestone and Matt Banting.
 
"It is detonating out there!" said Strider while watching the Billabong Pro Cascais surfers trying to attack that notorious Quincho inside section. With some solid sets and big open faces coming through, the judging criterion was laid out for the day as ‘surfers need to perform combinations, of major moves, with absolute completion, to get the scores.'

We know that Stu Kennedy can get his fair share of combinations out there, and he showed some of his best combos against Bino Lopes in heat 6 of the second round.
 
There have been many eyes on Stu Kennedy and his breakout year thus far. He was a doubtful starter at this event, and you just needed to have a look at his Facebook feed to see that he recently became a very proud Dad of a cute baby girl. He must have had a tough decision to head on out to Portugal leaving his wife and a brand new daughter behind, but here he is, ripping.

Starting off the season as a replacement surfer, (he filled in for Owen Wright) he is currently ranked 19th on the Championship Tour, and is looking like he's firmly in the mix as a rookie of the year. Currently two spots behind Caio Ibelli, the current Rookie Of The Year leader, he is very much in the conversation.
 
09:12 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 9%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 91%
Men
Women
Search
McBrie77
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 48.
Leon13
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 56.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up