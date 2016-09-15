Translate to: 

Muizenberg to host the first ever SA Adaptive Surfing Championships

NATIONAL NEWS - Surfing South Africa has announced that the first ever South African Adaptive Surfing Championships will take place at Muizenberg Pavilion Beach on Sunday October 16th.

The Triggerfish South African Adaptive Surfing Championships will be organized and run by Adaptive Surfing South Africa, the organization that has been formed to develop adaptive surfing in South Africa.

Up to 30 surfers from as far afield as Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and the Garden Route as well as a large contingent from the Western Cape are expected to enter the tournament which will be run in accordance with the International Surfing Association rules and will follow the guidelines used at the inaugural 2015 ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championships.

ASSA Chairman and 2015 ISA World Adaptive Championships silver medal winner Antony Smyth has indicated that the Muizenberg contest will be used to identify surfers who could be included in the South Africa Team for the World Championships which will take place in San Diego, California in early December.

Smyth of Hout Bay, Dries Millard of Langebaan and JP Veaudry of East London along with New Zealand based Bruce Campbell represented South Africa in California last year and only Bruce Campbell, who is based in New Zealand, will not be competing in the 2016 South African Adaptive Championships.

Surfing South Africa Vice President Bongani Xulu of Ballito, who was one of the officials at the World Adaptive Championships last year, has been appointed by the ISA to work on the 2016 event and he will be coming to Cape Town to act as Head Judge for the South African Championships. Surfing South Africa Board member and experienced contest official, Brian Abrahams of Port Elizabeth will travel to Cape Town to add his expertise to the event.

Experienced ASSA Technical Director Tasha Mentasti has been appointed Event Coordinator and her role will be to ensure that the contest is run according to ISA and Surfing South Africa guidelines. She will work with Chris Dunt who has been appointed as Contest Director.

As an ice breaker for the championships, ASSA and Surfing South Africa will be hosting an Adaptive Surfing Seminar from 1pm to 5pm at Reddam School in Tokai on Saturday October 15th. Anyone who is interested in becoming involved in this programme as well as the participating athletes are welcome to attend the seminar.

Some of the subjects that will be covered in the programme will be ISA Adaptive Surfing Rules, World Anti Doping regulations, How to win a Surf Contest, Judging, Surfboard Design and Adaptive Techniques, Exercise and Body management and Coaching plus a video on the 2015 ISA World Adaptive Championships. More information on the Adaptive Surfing Seminar can be obtained from Sandy Coffey at media@adaptivesurfingsouthafrica.co.za or on 0824511840.

ASSA and Surfing South Africa require assistance from surf coaches and volunteers to ensure the success of the event and anyone who would like to participate as a competitor,coach or volunteer and be part of this piece of surfing history should contact the organizers via email at info@adaptivesurfingsouthafrica.co.za or go to the Adaptive Surfing South Africa Facebook page.

The 2016 South Africa Adaptive Surfing Championships is sponsored by Triggerfish Animation Studios and supported by the Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa

The 2016 South Africa Adaptive Surfing Championships is sanctioned by Surfing South Africa, the recognized national governing body for the sport and presented by Adapted Surfing South Africa. Surfing South Africa is a member of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) and the International Surfing Association (ISA).
 
09:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 28 September 2016
