SA finishes 9th as France takes team title at surfing championships

NATIONAL NEWS - The 2016 South African junior surfing team finished ninth out of the 39 nations who participated in the VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championships that ended with France claiming their first ever team gold medal in the Azores archipelago off the coast of Portugal yesterday (Sunday).USA’s Caroline Marks (Girls U16), France’s Thomas Debierre (Boys U16), Hawaii’s Brisa Hennessy (Girls U18) and Brazil’s Weslley Dantas (Boys U18) were crowned the individual gold medallists and became the first individual World Junior Champions in the era of Olympic Surfing.