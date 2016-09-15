Sailing despite light wind

Marc Franklin (Tera Sport) and Maurits Lammers (Laser) crossing during the race on Sunday. Photos: Supplied

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Sailing on Sunday for the senior fleet sailors of George Lakes Yacht Club (GLYC) was for the Realty Homent trophy, while the juniors sailed for the Tom's Tavern trophy.

Unfortunately, the forecast southeaster did not materialise and the morning breeze faded after lunch. Racing had to take place in a light southerly.

Apparently, school exams precluded most of youth sailors from attending, so the fleet consisted of the more senior sailors.

In the first race of the day, the lone Fireball of David Laing and Chris du Toit took the lead, but had the Laser of Malcolm Osborne close behind for most of the race. It was only in the third beat of the race that he was able to extend his lead, to finish a minute-and-a-half ahead. Behind, a bunch of Lasers contended for third place on the water, including Maurits Lammers,

Brian Musto, Tony Bowen, Hans Hefer and Charles Norman, but it was veteran Bill Turner getting ahead to claim this spot. On handicap, it was Osborne in first place, ahead of Laing. Third place went to the Laser Radial of Hans Hefer, putting his new sail to good effect.

By the time the second race started, the breeze had faded further, raising doubts whether it should be started. Nevertheless, the race committee proceeded with this race. With scant wind over Island Lake, they signalled the shortened course procedure and the fleet just had to complete one triangle before finishing.

The Laing/Du Toit Fireball was just ahead at the first mark, with the bunch of Lasers close behind. Turner secured second place down this leg and finished well ahead of the rest. This gave him first place on handicap. Second place went to Brian Musto, ahead of Lammers.

Overall for the two races, Turner leads, ahead of Osborne and Laing. For the juniors, Eurios Horne on Optimist was the only one at the start in the first race, with Marc Franklin (Tera Sport) starting late. Franklin was the sole finisher in this fleet in the second race, with Horne opting out in the light conditions.

