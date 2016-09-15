Translate to: 

Williams stars for SA in surfing champs

Williams stars for SA in surfing champs
Sebastian Williams gave the South African Junior Surfing team a boost by delivering an outstanding performance in the last heat of the day at the VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in the Azores on Sunday.
NATIONAL NEWS - Sebastian Williams (Durban) gave the South African Junior Surfing team a boost by delivering an outstanding performance in the last heat of the day at the VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in the Azores on Sunday.

Tiny waves and a storm that put the competition on hold for two hours presented challenging conditions for the more than 370 surfers from 39 nations in the world’s biggest junior surfing event.

As the predicted swell increase started filling in during the afternoon, Williams dominated his 20 minute Round 1 encounter, riding 10 waves and posting one of the highest heat single ride scores, 8.67 out 10, and highest heat totals, 13.84 out of 20.

Williams joins teammates Max Elkington (Kommetjie), who won his opening heat on Saturday, and Angelo Faulkner (Jeffreys Bay), who grabbed second spot earlier on Sunday, in Round 2 of the U16 Boys Main Event. Koby Oberholzer (Warner Beach), the fourth SA team member in the U16 Boys will be in action later today.

Sunday’s action started with the U18 and U16 Girls competing simultaneously in front of the two podiums. Sophie Bell (Salt Rock) earned a comfortable runner-up berth and advanced while her U18 Girls teammate Chrystal Hulett (Cape St Francis) struggled to find waves that offered scoring potential in the marginal conditions and became the first team member to drop into the Repercharge rounds.

South Africa’s U16 Girls, Jeffreys Bay residents Kai Woolf and Kirsty McGillivray, both finished second in their respective heats to remain in the Main Event stream.

Jordy Maree (Kommetjie) will be in the first heat at 11am today when the U18 Boys division resumes. He and Bevan Willis (Salt Rock) will be determined to advance and join Joshe Faulkner (Jeffreys Bay) and Adin Masencamp (Strand) who progressed to Main Event Round 2 when they competed on Saturday.

Surfline, the official forecaster, is predicting that a healthy chest to shoulder high swell will build on Monday, September 19 and largely hold for Tuesday, September 20. A larger swell is expected to fill in on Wednesday, which looks set to provide solid, overhead surf.
 
09:01 (GMT+2), Tue, 20 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 70%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 10%
Men
Women
Search
BigPhil
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 43.
Gert129
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 37 and 47.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up