2 titles for Woolf at the Boss of Moss

SA Junior Team member Adin Masencamp (Strand) won in the U18 boys' category.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Kai Woolf of Jeffreys Bay, a 2016 National Junior Team member, won both the U18 and U16 girls' finals at the 2A PST-rated Boss of Moss Junior Surf Pro in Mossel Bay on Sunday.
 
She travels to the Azores to represent South Africa at the ISA World Junior Championships from 17 to 25 September.
 
In the U18 Final, Woolf beat SA Junior Team captain Sophie Bell (Salt Rock) into second place, with Anna Jellema Butler (Kalk Bay) third and Taghiti Gericke (Wilderness) taking fourth spot.
Sarah Ingram (Constantia) came second in the U16 girls' final, SA Team member Kirsty McGillivray (Jeffreys Bay) was third and Nina Harmse (Herolds Bay) was fourth.
 
SA Junior Team members, Adin Masencamp (Strand) and Max Elkington (Kommetjie) won the U18 boys' and U16 boys' divisions respectively and joined Woolf in the winners' circle.
 
Joshe Faulkner (Jeffreys Bay) and Jordy Maree (Kalk Bay), Masencamp's teammates in the SA junior side, were second and third respectively and Ford van Jaarsveldt (Kommetjie), the SA Junior Team reserve in the U18 division, came fourth in the final.
 
Eli Beukes (Kommetjie), the SA Junior Team reserve in the U16 boys' division, was second behind Elkington with Ryan Lightfoot (Jeffreys Bay) taking third ahead of Luke Slijpen (Hout Bay).
 
Two talented surfers, Mitch du Preez (East London) and Kayla Nogueira (Umhlanga) won the U14 boys' and U14 girls' divisions respectively while Alex Townsend (Kommetjie) took honours in the U12 final. Du Preez beat Tide Lee Ireland (Durban), Aya Gericke (Wilderness) and Nate Spalding (Umhlanga) in the U14 boys' final while Summer Sutton (Kommetjie), Kelly Fenton (Port Elizabeth) and Caroline Brown (Hout Bay) finished in that order in the U14 girls' final.
 
Alex Townsend beat Kyra Bennie (Vredehoek) into second spot in the U12 Division with Christian Venter (Melkbosstrand) and CJ Posthumus (Port Elizabeth), taking third and fourth respectively.
 
The popular national surf contest attracted surfers from all over South Africa and although it rained on day one of the event the final day was held in challenging surf and bright conditions.
 
The local community rallied behind the second edition of this 2A-rated Surfing South Africa PST event and thanks to great support from Artificial Grass along with Ford Mossel Bay, Shark Shack, Delfino's, Big Blu, Elton Lee Ireland Surfboards, Smooth Stars Surf Trainers, Focus Trust Believe, Red Bull and Casio G-shock the contest was a huge success.
 
The heat results are posted on www.surfingsouthafrica.co.za
 
The 2016 Boss of Moss Junior Surf Pro was sanctioned by Surfing South Africa, the recognised national governing body for the sport. Surfing South Africa is a member of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) and the International Surfing Association (ISA).
 
 
Anna Jellema Butler demonstrates how it's done. Photos: Tersia Marais
 
ARTICLE: ANDRE STANDER
 
08:04 (GMT+2), Fri, 09 September 2016
