Translate to: 

Le Clos, Efimova star in Moscow

Le Clos, Efimova star in Moscow
Chad le Clos. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - South Africa’s Chad le Clos and Russia’s Yulia Efimova were honoured on Sunday as the best swimmers of the FINA World Cup series in Moscow over the weekend.

Le Clos is now the proud owner of nine gold, two silver and one bronze medal in the Swimming World Cup series 2016 at the end of Cluster 1 (Paris, Berlin, Moscow).

Le Clos scooped his third gold this weekend in the 100m butterfly in a time of 49.01. He also bagged silver in the 50m freestyle in a time of 21.05, just behind Vladimir Morozov of Russia’s 20.98.

Although Le Clos won the Moscow competition, Morozov was awarded $50 000 on Sunday as overall male winner of Cluster 1

Morozov said his ambition is to win the overall ranking of the World Cup. He was runner-up to Le Clos in 2013. “Now I’m in the lead with some advantage,” he said. “But Chad has a great potential. He is able to beat his fly records.”
 
08:21 (GMT+2), Mon, 05 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the new George will have a positive effect on the growth and development of George?
Yes
George Herald 71%
No
George Herald 6%
I'm not sure
George Herald 23%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Yster500
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 33 and 50.
Allenjp
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 57.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up