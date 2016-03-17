Le Clos, Efimova star in Moscow

Chad le Clos. Image: twitter.com

Morozov said his ambition is to win the overall ranking of the World Cup. He was runner-up to Le Clos in 2013. “Now I’m in the lead with some advantage,” he said. “But Chad has a great potential. He is able to beat his fly records.”

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - South Africa’s Chad le Clos and Russia’s Yulia Efimova were honoured on Sunday as the best swimmers of the FINA World Cup series in Moscow over the weekend.Le Clos is now the proud owner of nine gold, two silver and one bronze medal in the Swimming World Cup series 2016 at the end of Cluster 1 (Paris, Berlin, Moscow).Le Clos scooped his third gold this weekend in the 100m butterfly in a time of 49.01. He also bagged silver in the 50m freestyle in a time of 21.05, just behind Vladimir Morozov of Russia’s 20.98.Although Le Clos won the Moscow competition, Morozov was awarded $50 000 on Sunday as overall male winner of Cluster 1