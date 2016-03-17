Translate to: 

2 top Eden Aquatics swimmers in national challenge

2 top Eden Aquatics swimmers in national challenge
Pictured here together with Chad Le Clos are two star swimmers of Eden Aquatics, Hannah Kiely (York High) on the left and Trisha Pollicutte (Glenwood College).
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - This year two swimmers from Fish Eagle Aquatics, Hannah Kiely (York High) and Trisha Pollicutte (Glenwood College), qualified and competed at the SA Short Course Champs in Pietermaritzburg last week.
 
The SA Short Course National Championship is also used as the Short Course World Championship qualifying gala and an open gala with no age groups offering the highest level of local competition in South Africa.
Swimming South Africa announced changes to the various Levels Galas to be held across the country and will also effect swimming in the Eden District.
 
Eden Aquatics have two leagues that will be swum together this season with galas getting seeded by times so swimmers will swim with other swimmers with similar times in their heats.
 
The two local galas are the Eden Junior League Age Group Gala which are for entry level league swimmers who are entered by their schools or clubs and the Eden Senior League Age Group Gala where swimmers will be swimming for their clubs to give the more advanced swimmers opportunity to qualify for the regional level 2 and 3 championship and the National Junior Age Group Championship (previous level 3) hosted by SSA. For both occasions swimmers must be SSA registered.
 
The Swimming South Africa hosted Championship Galas (Level 1: Provincial) is an entry level gala and gives swimmers the opportunity to compete against other swimmers in the Western Cape. There are no qualifying times and swimmers swim for their clubs. For the Level 2 and 3 Regional Gala qualifying times are set by SSA when swimmers will also swim for their clubs.
 
South Africa is divided into three regions. The Southern Region include Eastern Cape and Western Cape, the Eastern Region Free state, Mpumalanga, KZN and N Cape and in the Northern Region are Gauteng, Limpopo and North West.
 
National Junior age group championship is the highest level before Senior Nationals. The qualifying standard is high and are more difficult to achieve. Swimmers will swim for their clubs.
 
The SA Senior and Youth National Championship is also used as an Olympic qualifying gala in the Olympic year.
It is swum in a 50m pool.
 
Once a swimmer has met the qualifying times they swim for the province at the Senior and Youth Nationals which is an open gala with no age groups and the highest level of local competition in South Africa.
 
For more information visit www.edenaquatics.co.za.
 
