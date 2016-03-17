More medals for Van der Burgh, Le Clos

South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh. Image: twitter.com

Le Clos also claimed the spoils in the 50m butterfly (22.15) ahead of the Ukraine's Andrii Govorov in 22.45 and the UK's Adam Barrett (22.64).

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh and Chad Le Clos were both on the podium again after the second leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday night.As he did in Paris last week, Van der Burgh claimed victory in the 50m breaststroke final in a winning time of 25.75 secs."I'm very satisfied with my performance. The pool is very fast and I'm looking forward to the 100m breaststroke tomorrow," said Van der Burgh.He had to settle for bronze though in the 200m breaststroke.His compatriot Chad Le Clos took the 200m butterfly final ahead of Germany's Philip Heintz and China's Hao Yun.