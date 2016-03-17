Translate to: 

Le Clos, Van der Burgh shine in Paris

Olympic Champion Chad le Clos. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - Cameron van der Burgh and Chad le Clos each won three gold medals at the Paris leg of the World Cup series as Vladimir Morozov and Katinka Hosszu of Hungary took the lead on the standings.

With three gold medals, as well as a new World Record in the 100m IM, Morozov counts 86 points, while the Magyar star accumulated 129 points already thanks to her incredible 11 medals (7 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze).

Other multiple winners over the two-day competition were Philip Heintz (GER), Cameron Van der Burgh (RSA), Chad Le Clos (RSA), Jeanette Ottesen (DEN), Franziska Hentke (GER) and Alia Atkinson (JAM), who tied her own World Record.

Both mixed relay events were won by the French team for the biggest pleasure of the supporter-packed l'Odyssee swimming pool.

The Fina/airweave Swimming World Cup 2016 resumes on 30 August in Berlin (GER) for the second leg of the circuit, with approximately a hundred swimmers registered.
 
08:33 (GMT+2), Mon, 29 August 2016
