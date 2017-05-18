Birthday girls to face off in semifinal

Timea Bacsinszky.

The weather interruptions forced Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's quarterfinals to be pushed back until Wednesday, drawing a deafening chorus of boos from the Paris crowd.

TENNIS NEWS - Swiss 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky reached the French Open semifinals for the second time on Tuesday and will meet Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko for a shot at the title.Bacsinszky downed French hope Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-4 on a rain-hit day at Roland Garros, while 19-year-old Ostapenko stunned Caroline Wozniacki 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.Bacsinszky or Ostapenko can make it a double celebration when they meet on Thursday as both women celebrate their birthdays.Bacsinszky will be 28; Ostapenko will turn 20.Tuesday's matches both lasted just under two hours in duration but took the best part of six hours to complete after two rain delays -- one lasting three hours.