Murray, Wawrinka win; Anderson retires

Andy Murray.

Before Monday, Khachanov had held serve for 48 successive service games.

TENNIS NEWS - Andy Murray racked up his 650th career win to reach the French Open quarterfinals on Monday where he was joined by 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.World No 1 Murray, the runner-up in Paris to Novak Djokovic in 2016, brushed aside Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.However, instead of discussing the match in the traditional on-court TV interview, Murray took the microphone to remember the 29 people who died in the recent outrages in London and Manchester."Obviously there was terrible tragedy in London and Manchester. Paris has had its problems too in recent years," said Murray."I am sure everyone will join me... we share our thoughts and prayers with everyone who has been affected."I appreciate everyone still coming out to support the tennis. I am grateful that I can still perform in front of everyone."Murray broke the serve of the 21-year-old Russian, playing in a Slam fourth round for the first time, on five occasions.