Nadal, Djokovic through; Muguruza exits

Gabrine Muguruza. Photo: Pinterest.

"I'm happy because Roberto is a very good player. It's very important for me to be in the quarterfinals one more time," said Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday.

TENNIS NEWS - Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and title-holder Novak Djokovic surged into the French Open quarterfinals for a record-equalling 11th time on Sunday, but reigning women's champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out in the last 16.Nadal continued his ruthless form at Roland Garros by dispatching Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to match Roger Federer's mark of last-eight appearances in Paris.The 14-time major winner has dropped just 20 games in four matches as he strives to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam.