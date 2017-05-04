No Federer, no problem for Roland Garros

Roger Federer.

TENNIS NEWS - Roland Garros organisers are confident that the absence from the 2017 French Open of Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will just be a footnote when the story of the second major of the season is told.

But he has been rejuvenated in 2017, reaching the Australian Open and Miami finals and winning in Madrid for a record-equalling 30th Masters title.

"The absence of these three stars does not weaken the tournament because Roland Garros remains an institution and the Holy Grail for a player," French tennis historian Jean-Christophe Piffau told AFP."The Grand Slam tournaments are anchored in the history of tennis, which is what makes them both special and prized."With that in mind, AFP Sports looks at the storylines likely to dominate the French Open which starts on Sunday:This year Nadal has captured a 10th Monte Carlo Masters and 10th title in Barcelona; now the great Spaniard targets what many in the sport thought was impossible – a 10th Roland Garros.The champion in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, Nadal, now 30, was written off when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals, ending a 39-match win streak in Paris since his shock defeat to Robin Soderling in 2009.Last year, he played two rounds before a wrist injury forced an early withdrawal.