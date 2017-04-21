Nadal advances in Rome

Rafael Nadal.
TENNIS NEWS - Rafael Nadal advanced to the Rome Masters third round on Wednesday when fellow Spaniard Nicolas Almagro was forced to quit with a left knee injury.
Three-time French Open quarterfinalist Almagro – he lost all three to Nadal – was unable to continue after just 24 minutes while trailing his compatriot 3-0 in the first set.
It was a 50th win for Nadal in Rome and he is on a hot streak after sweeping the titles on clay at Monte Carlo, Barcelona and last weekend in Madrid.
"I am happy with almost everything, I am playing well. I won a lot of matches this year," said the fourth seed, who next faces Jack Sock as he builds up to Roland Garros where he will be chasing a 10th title.
09:12 (GMT+2), Thu, 18 May 2017
