Bouchard beats fallen idol Sharapova

Sharapova claimed to have not been distracted by media circus surrounding the match and that her disappointment comes from losing, not who she lost to.

TENNIS NEWS - Eugenie Bouchard claimed she had the support of the tennis world after matching her fighting talk with some thrilling tennis to shock Maria Sharapova 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Madrid Open on Monday.Bouchard called Sharapova "a cheater" last week and was also critical of the Russian's welcome back to the sport after a 15-month doping ban with a series of wildcards for big events.The world No 60 admitted she was extra motivated to face her former idol and it showed with signs of the form she has lost over the past few years since reaching the Wimbledon final in 2014 in a bruising near three-hour contest."I was actually quite inspired before the match because I had a lot of players coming up to me privately wishing me good luck," said Bouchard."Players I don't normally speak to, getting a lot of texts from people in the tennis world that were just rooting for me."I wanted to do it for myself, but also all these people. I really felt support."It showed me that most people have my opinion, and they were just maybe scared to speak out."