Sharapova's Wimbledon fate to be decided

"We have a long-standing tried and tested process (for awarding wildcards) in the week before qualifying and this year is no different," All England Club chairman Philip Brook said at a news conference on Wednesday.

TENNIS NEWS - Former champion Maria Sharapova's hopes of playing at this year's Wimbledon championships could hinge on a June 20 meeting of tournament organisers unless the Russian hits form in forthcoming events in Rome and Madrid.Sharapova, who returned to action last week after a 15-month ban for an anti-doping violation, could still climb high enough in the WTA rankings to take her place in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament at Roehampton.Failing that the 2004 champion would need a wildcard, either into the main draw or the qualifying event the week before.