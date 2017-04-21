Sharapova will play Wimbledon - Murray

Maria Sharapova.

"I think there's a good chance Wimbledon would give her one (a wild card) to get into qualifying," Murray told reporters at an event for June's Aegon Championships tournament at the Queen's Club in London.

TENNIS NEWS - Maria Sharapova is still waiting to hear if she can play at the French Open later this month but men's world No 1 Andy Murray expects her to be at Wimbledon in July.Sharapova returned last month from a doping ban to reach the semi-finals at the Stuttgart Open, but did not earn enough points to qualify for Roland Garros and is reliant on a wildcard for the qualifying tournament.The French Tennis Federation will announce their decision on May 16.Murray, however, said he expected the five-times grand slam champion would be on the grasscourts of south-west London.