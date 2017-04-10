Translate to: 

Grand Slams do not need Maria Sharapova coverage

Grand Slams do not need Maria Sharapova coverage
Maria Sharapova.
TENNIS NEWS - World number one Andy Murray says Grand Slams face a "different decision" from smaller tournaments when it comes to giving Maria Sharapova a wildcard.

Sharapova, 30, needs an invitation to compete at this month's French Open after defeat in the Stuttgart Open semi-finals at the weekend.

The tournament was the Russian's first since serving a 15-month doping ban.

"Loads and loads of press went there to cover the event - whereas the Slams don't need that coverage," said Murray.

"It probably doesn't change their event much either way, so they have a different decision to make."
 
Upcoming events in Madrid and Rome have also taken the decision to award wildcards to Sharapova, who was suspended in 2016 after testing positive for meldonium.

The five-time Grand Slam winner needed to reach the final in Germany to make the world's top 200 and be eligible for French Open qualifying. But defeat to Kristina Mladenovic in the last four pegged her ranking at 262.

She requires a wildcard to compete in qualifying or the main draw at the tournament in Paris, which starts on 28 May.

The French tennis federation is set to announce its decision on 16 May.
 
09:08 (GMT+2), Wed, 03 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What kind of videos do you enjoy most on social media?
Funny videos
George Herald 71%
Animal videos
George Herald 8%
News videos
George Herald 8%
Inspirational videos
George Herald 12%
Men
Women
Search
Jo_35Ctown
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 55.
Upnabout
I'm a 70 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 58 and 68.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up