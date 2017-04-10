Grand Slams do not need Maria Sharapova coverage

Maria Sharapova.

"It probably doesn't change their event much either way, so they have a different decision to make."

Upcoming events in Madrid and Rome have also taken the decision to award wildcards to Sharapova, who was suspended in 2016 after testing positive for meldonium.



The five-time Grand Slam winner needed to reach the final in Germany to make the world's top 200 and be eligible for French Open qualifying. But defeat to Kristina Mladenovic in the last four pegged her ranking at 262.



She requires a wildcard to compete in qualifying or the main draw at the tournament in Paris, which starts on 28 May.



The French tennis federation is set to announce its decision on 16 May.

TENNIS NEWS - World number one Andy Murray says Grand Slams face a "different decision" from smaller tournaments when it comes to giving Maria Sharapova a wildcard.Sharapova, 30, needs an invitation to compete at this month's French Open after defeat in the Stuttgart Open semi-finals at the weekend.The tournament was the Russian's first since serving a 15-month doping ban."Loads and loads of press went there to cover the event - whereas the Slams don't need that coverage," said Murray.