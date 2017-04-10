Serena to be back on the court after baby

Serena Williams.

"I had been so good about it and this one time I slipped."

TENNIS NEWS - Superstar athlete Serena Williams late on Tuesday promised she would be back on the court after becoming a mom, with her baby hopefully cheering her on.Williams spoke playfully and candidly about family, competition, and her accidently unveiled pregnancy during an on-stage chat with journalist Gayle King at the TED Conference in Vancouver.Williams said she had made a practice of taking a photo of herself each week, to document the progress of her pregnancy, when she accidentally posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit on social media.She had shared the news with only a few people until the now widely seen image."You know how social media is; you press the wrong button and there it is," Williams said with a laugh.