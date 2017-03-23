Serena expecting baby this year

Serena Williams.

But the Women's Tennis Association deleted a congratulatory tweet and acknowledged in a statement they had not had confirmation of the news.

TENNIS NEWS - Serena Williams is expecting a baby this year, her spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, hours after the tennis great hinted at the news in a Snapchat post."I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall," Los Angeles-based publicist Kelly Bush Novak said in a statement emailed to AFP.While Williams won't play again this year, "she looks forward to returning in 2018," Bush Novak said.Williams' Snapchat post, quickly highlighted in US media, showed the 35-year-old in a yellow swimsuit that revealed an apparent baby bump.But the post was quickly taken down, lending an air of mystery to its meaning."The GOAT herself @serenawilliams took to Snapchat to announce she's 20 weeks pregnant! Congratulations Serena!" the US Tennis Association, organisers of the US Open – which Williams has won six times – tweeted, using the acronym for "Greatest Of All Time."