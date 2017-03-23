Sithole books spot in SA Open final

Lucas Sithole. Photo: Reg Caldecott

Speaking about taking on Erenlib, who at fourth in the world is ranked one place above him, in the final, the Jo’burg-based 30-year-old said: “I’m feeling good. At least I’m going to get a little bit of a challenge. It’s going to test me.

TENNIS NEWS - South African No 1 ranked quads player Lucas Sithole marched on in his quest to regain the SA Open wheelchair tennis title, cruising through Wednesday’s semifinal match at the Ellis Park Tennis Stadium.Sithole defeated compatriot Ronewa Mudzanani 6-0, 6-1 to book his place in Thurday’s quads final where he’ll come up against a much tougher opponent in second-seeded Itay Erenlib of Israel.Erenlib defeated Britain’s Antony Cotterill 6-1, 6-3 in his semifinal to book his date with Sithole.“I played well. I was free, doing the basics well and the results were good. I think Ronewa was nervous for a few points but some of the points he played really well,” said Sithole afterwards.“I’m very happy in terms of my game – my serving and mobility are good. I’m covering the court really well and now have a good feel of the balls, which are very heavy, especially in this cold weather. It’s difficult to generate speed on the ball but I’m happy with what I’ve been doing so far and can’t wait for the final.”