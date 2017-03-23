Translate to: 

Sithole books spot in SA Open final

Sithole books spot in SA Open final
Lucas Sithole. Photo: Reg Caldecott
TENNIS NEWS - South African No 1 ranked quads player Lucas Sithole marched on in his quest to regain the SA Open wheelchair tennis title, cruising through Wednesday’s semifinal match at the Ellis Park Tennis Stadium.

Sithole defeated compatriot Ronewa Mudzanani 6-0, 6-1 to book his place in Thurday’s quads final where he’ll come up against a much tougher opponent in second-seeded Itay Erenlib of Israel.

Erenlib defeated Britain’s Antony Cotterill 6-1, 6-3 in his semifinal to book his date with Sithole.

“I played well. I was free, doing the basics well and the results were good. I think Ronewa was nervous for a few points but some of the points he played really well,” said Sithole afterwards.

“I’m very happy in terms of my game – my serving and mobility are good. I’m covering the court really well and now have a good feel of the balls, which are very heavy, especially in this cold weather. It’s difficult to generate speed on the ball but I’m happy with what I’ve been doing so far and can’t wait for the final.”

Speaking about taking on Erenlib, who at fourth in the world is ranked one place above him, in the final, the Jo’burg-based 30-year-old said: “I’m feeling good. At least I’m going to get a little bit of a challenge. It’s going to test me.
 
08:01 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...
The Last Face
The Last Face
The Last Face is a 2016 American drama film directed by Sean Penn and...
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell is a 2017 American science fiction action film directed...
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby is a 2017 American computer-animated comedy film, loosely...
Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The George Airport has been approved to upgrade to a CAT 8 aerodrome. This means that it is now able to receive larger aircraft. Do you think this will boost local tourism?
Yes
George Herald 84%
No
George Herald 9%
I'm not sure
George Herald 7%
Men
Women
Search
Fransman_86
I'm a 31 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 29.
congobongo1234
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up