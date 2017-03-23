Rain washes out play in Houston

Fernando Verdasco.
TENNIS NEWS - Rain washed out all matches scheduled on Tuesday at the US Men's Clay Court Championship, the ATP tournament in Houston, Texas.
Organisers said all remaining first-round singles matches would be completed on Wednesday.
That incudes fifth-seeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco taking on South African veteran Kevin Anderson and sixth-seeded Feliciano Lopez taking on Bjorn Fratangelo.
First-round play got under way on Monday when 39-year-old German Tommy Haas out-lasted 19-year-old American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3.
09:15 (GMT+2), Wed, 12 April 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.