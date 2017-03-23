Translate to: 

‘Kyrgios could make top five by year's end’

Nick Kyrgios.
TENNIS NEWS - Australia's mercurial tennis star Nick Kyrgios can reach the world's top five this year if he remains focused, American Davis Cup captain Jim Courier said.

Kyrgios was the difference as Australia battled into the semi-finals of the world teams competition, winning both his singles in straight sets in a 3-2 victory over the United States in Brisbane at the weekend.

A polarising figure with his on-court antics and maverick attitude, he showed great character to fight his way from breaks down to beat John Isner and Sam Querrey.

Courier was impressed enough with the 21-year-old to predict he could improve on his current 15 ranking to top five.

"It's all in his hands when he's engaged, focused and concentrating and resilient. He was down a break in three different sets and found a way to win," Courier told reporters after Sunday's tie.

"That's a player who can and should be top five by the end of the year if he carries that through and he's lucky with good health. It will be exciting to watch, it always is with him one way or the other."

Four-time Grand Slam champion Courier said he has been closely tracking the rise of Kyrgios.

"I wouldn't call it scary, I would call it an excellent prospect for tennis," he said.
 
08:53 (GMT+2), Mon, 10 April 2017
