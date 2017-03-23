Nishikori upset as Nadal marches into Miami semis

Rafael Nadal.

"I wasn't 100%, physically, I mean, it was tough conditions for me,” he said, referring to the heat on the mid-afternoon Key Biscayne centre court.

TENNIS NEWS - Unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini upset second ranked Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday to earn a Miami Open semifinal clash with Rafael Nadal.The 29-year-old world number 40 was the only unseeded player left in the last eight but showed no hint of nerves as he took the game to his Japanese opponent from the outset.It was the Italian's first victory in three attempts over Nishikori and his first Masters series quarterfinal win since 2013, when he reached the last four in Monte-Carlo.Fognini now faces Nadal in the semifinal after the Spaniard brushed aside Jack Sock in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-3 to stay on track for a first ever Miami Open crown.Nishikori earlier said he had not felt fully in top shape for the contest.