Federer blows past Delpo in Miami

TENNIS NEWS - In-form Roger Federer powered his way into the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 6-3 6-4 win over Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro yesterday Monday 28 March.

"Shortly before I walked out to the court you could sense the atmosphere. That's when I told myself, Just be prepared for something different, you know. It was different," Federer said.

Del Potro always enjoys plenty of crowd support in Miami, which has a large Argentine community, and it was the same story again with football-style chants of support ringing out for the 28-year-old on a packed Crandon Park center court.It was the pair's first meeting since 2013 and having won 15 of the previous 21 encounters, Federer was favorite - but the crowd factor gave the third round match an added edge.