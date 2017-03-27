Translate to: 

Nadal wins 1000th match, Raonic withdraws

Nadal wins 1000th match, Raonic withdraws
FILE: Rafa Nadal celebrates hitting a winner. Picture: @AustralianOpen/Twitter
TENNIS NEWS - Rafa Nadal celebrated his 1,000th tour level match with a come-from-behind victory over German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open on Sunday.

World number 31 Kohlschreiber was on fire early, ripping through the first set in only 21 minutes but fifth seed Nadal flipped the switch and turned the match on its head to prevail 0-6 6-2 6-3 on the main stadium hard court at Crandon Park.

It was the first time Nadal had failed to win a game in the first set of an ATP tour match since 2008, the ATP said.

The 30-year-old Spaniard ignited the near-capacity crowd with a typically determined comeback to clinch his 822nd career victory.

He joins a small group of 11 players headed by Jimmy Connors (1,535) to have played at least 1,000 matches.

"One thousand matches is a lot of matches. Obviously, that's good news because that says I am having a long career," Nadal told reporters.

"During a lot of years, I heard that I'm going to have a short career, so it's something important for me. I remember the first match very well because it was at home in Mallorca. It was my first victory on the ATP and was a great feeling."

Nadal said he had not done much wrong in the first set against an opponent who was in the zone.

"He was doing everything good, so that's sport. I lose the set because he was playing too good. That's it.

"But a match is long and the positive thing is I held the pressure well this afternoon after a very tough first set. I resisted well in the first few games of the second set and then I think I played a great second and third set."
 
11:13 (GMT+2), Mon, 27 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think you neighbourhood watch is effective in combating crime?
Yes
George Herald 79%
No
George Herald 8%
I don't think there is a neighbourhood watch in my area
George Herald 13%
Men
Women
Search
Wayne17
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 50.
hithere0010
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 66.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up