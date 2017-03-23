Pliskova, Cibulkova cruise in Miami

Karolina Pliskova.

"I was feeling the ball pretty well today."

TENNIS NEWS - Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova cruised into the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-1 6-3 win over Madison Brengle on Thursday while Dominika Cibulkova beat Paraguayan qualifier Veronica Cepede Royg 6-3 6-2.Pliskova, a finalist at last year's US Open who reached the semifinals at Indian Wells last week, relied on her booming groundstrokes and strong returning to dispatch her American opponent in 59 minutes."The last few matches it's not really about my serve because the percentage is a little low, but I'm happy that I have my game from the baseline," Pliskova, who hit 27 winners compared to six for Brengle, said after the match.