Translate to: 

Bouchard, Jankovic suffer early exits

Bouchard, Jankovic suffer early exits
Generic image.
TENNIS NEWS - Eugenie Bouchard's poor run of form continued as the Canadian suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Australia's Ashleigh Barty at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

Wildcard Barty's 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win sets up an all-Australian clash in the second round against 14th seed Samantha Stosur.

But for the 23-year-old Bouchard, a former world number five who has slumped to 56th in the world rankings, it was another blow after her first round exit in Indian Wells.

"It's been a bit of a struggle,” said a stone-faced Bouchard, who was unable to account for her loss of form.

Bouchard was a beaten finalist at Wimbledon in 2014 but, apart from a run to the semifinal at Sydney, where she was beaten by Britain's Johanna Konta, she has been unable to make an impact this year.

Barty reproduced the gutsy tennis that helped her secure her maiden WTA title at the Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur last month.

"We've had a good pre-season and get a good foundation and the stars aligned a bit for us this year so far. We have worked hard and it is just that hard work starting to pay off," said the Australian.
 
09:48 (GMT+2), Thu, 23 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think you neighbourhood watch is effective in combating crime?
Yes
George Herald 75%
No
George Herald 11%
I don't think there is a neighbourhood watch in my area
George Herald 14%
Men
Women
Search
Cowboy_247
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 51.
dave_996
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 35.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up