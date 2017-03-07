Djokovic out, Federer beats Nadal

Novak Djokovic.

It was the first time since their first meeting in 2004 that Federer and Nadal had met before the quarterfinals of a tournament. An oddity of the rankings had them and Djokovic – with 44 Grand Slam titles among the three of them – all grouped in the same quarter of the draw.

TENNIS NEWS - Nick Kyrgios overpowered Novak Djokovic for the second time in as many weeks on Wednesday to book an Indian Wells quarterfinal against Roger Federer, who swatted aside old foe Rafael Nadal.Kyrgios put on another stellar serving display in a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) triumph that ended three-time defending champion Djokovic's 19-match winning streak in the first Masters tournament of the year.Federer, who added another chapter to a storied rivalry with Nadal with an epic Australian Open triumph in January, dismantled the Spaniard 6-2, 6-3.