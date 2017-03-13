Nadal wins 2nd round in Indian Wells

Spanish professional tennis player Rafael Nadal. Picture: Twitter @RafaNadalFans.

Nadal, Federer, Nishikori and second seed Novak Djokovic are all on the same side of the draw, which looks even more lopsided after Saturday’s elimination of top seed Andy Murray.

INTERNATIONAL - Spaniard Rafa Nadal marched towards a possible showdown with Roger Federer, emphatically winning his second-round match at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.Fifth seed Nadal pounced on Guido Pella’s serve, breaking the Argentine five times en route to a 6-3 6-2 victory in sizzling afternoon heat on the hardcourt at Indian Wells.On a day when fourth seed Kei Nishikori also won in straight sets, Nadal eyed a potential round-of-16 encounter with Federer in what would be a rematch of their January Australian Open final, won by the Swiss.