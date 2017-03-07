Federer unfazed by treacherous Indian Wells draw

Roger Federer.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Roger Federer, riding high after an 18th Grand Slam triumph, isn't rattled by the tennis version of the group of death.
The Swiss superstar, whose Australian Open victory in January signalled a resurgence after a year disrupted by injury, is drawn in the same quarter with three-time defending champion and second seed Novak Djokovic and Spanish fifth seed Rafael Nadal in the Indian Wells ATP Masters.
"Amazing, amazing draw," said world No 1 and top seed Andy Murray, who has the luxury of analyzing it from a safe spot on the opposite end of the bracket.
"I've never seen anything like that, probably it would be one of the toughest sections of a draw of all time."
09:07 (GMT+2), Thu, 09 March 2017
