Federer unfazed by treacherous Indian Wells draw

Roger Federer.

"I've never seen anything like that, probably it would be one of the toughest sections of a draw of all time."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Roger Federer, riding high after an 18th Grand Slam triumph, isn't rattled by the tennis version of the group of death.The Swiss superstar, whose Australian Open victory in January signalled a resurgence after a year disrupted by injury, is drawn in the same quarter with three-time defending champion and second seed Novak Djokovic and Spanish fifth seed Rafael Nadal in the Indian Wells ATP Masters."Amazing, amazing draw," said world No 1 and top seed Andy Murray, who has the luxury of analyzing it from a safe spot on the opposite end of the bracket.