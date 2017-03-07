Serena withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami

Serena Williams.

"Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open," Williams said on the BNP Paribas Open's website yesterday.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Serena Williams has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open due to a left knee injury and as a result will relinquish the world No 1 tennis ranking to German Angelique Kerber.Williams, a two-time champion at the showpiece event at the California desert resort, had returned to the women's top ranking in January after claiming a record 23rd grand slam singles title in the professional era at the Australian Open.The women's main draw at the BNP Paribas Open begins on Wednesday. The Miami Open, which Williams has won eight times, runs from 20 March - 2 April.