Brasil final to be completed Monday

Uruguayan Cuevas is bidding for a third consecutive Brasil Open title.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.The match was delayed for more than two hours before organisers opted to restart it at noon local time (1500 GMT) on Monday.