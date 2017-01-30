Translate to: 

Nadal, Djokovic advance in Acapulco

Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Second-seeded Rafael Nadal remained perfect in matches at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel ATP event in Acapulco, Mexico, by easing past Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-1, 6-1 in a second-round match on Wednesday.

Nadal improved his record to 12-0 at this event, needing only 66 minutes to get past Lorenzi.

Nadal broke Lorenzi's serve five times and lost only five points on his serve, never facing a break point.

Nadal's opponent in the quarterfinals will be Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan, who eliminated Aussie Jordan Thompson 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. Nishioka defeated seventh-seeded Jack Sock in three sets in the first round.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic faced a strong challenge from Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Wednesday, but the Serb emerged with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.
 
07:17 (GMT+2), Fri, 03 March 2017
