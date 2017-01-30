Federer stunned by World No 116

Roger Federer.

Top seed Andy Murray said he was getting closer to his brilliant best as he hammered Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2, 6-0 to surge into the quarterfinals.

The world No 1's rapid victory lined up a Thursday meeting with Philipp Kohlschreiber after the German beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Roger Federer squandered three match points and fell to a shock 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5) defeat to Russian world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy in Dubai on Wednesday.Former world No 1 Federer, 35, who lifted his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, had match points in the second set tiebreak and also led 5-1 in the third-set breaker.But qualifier Donskoy, 26, battled back to shock the third seed and set up a quarterfinal clash against Lucas Pouille of France."There were so many chances, I'm trying to digest everything," said Federer who saw his eight-match win streak in 2017 ended by Donskoy.