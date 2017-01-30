Raonic advances at Delray Beach

Canadian top seed Milos Raonic. Image: twitter.com

Two other second-round matches Thursday will be all-American affairs, with teen star Taylor Fritz facing Donald Young and fourth-seeded defending champion Sam Querrey meeting Jared Donaldson.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Canadian top seed Milos Raonic advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Delray Beach Open on Wednesday by defeating Croatia's Borna Coric 6-3, 7-6 (7/2).On a night when rain delayed the start of play for more than eight hours, world No 4 Raonic fired 12 aces on his way to victory after 94 minutes in the early minutes of Thursday morning.Raonic, who reached the tie-breaker with his 11th ace and reached match point with his last ace, booked a Friday quarterfinal matchup against British eighth seed Kyle Edmund, who outlasted Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.Also advancing to the last eight was US third seed Jack Sock, who downed Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4, 6-1, and American fifth seed Steve Johnson, who eliminated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka by the same score.Sock and Johnson will meet in another quarterfinal.Thursday's matchups find Argentina's seventh-seeded Juan Martin Del Potro, in his first tournament of the year after helping his homeland win the Davis Cup, meeting Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.