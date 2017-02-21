Federer will play on until at least 2019

Roger Federer.

The tennis superstar, who last month came back from a knee surgery to win a record-extending 18th men's grand slam title at the Australian Open, has committed to a three-year deal with his hometown event, the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

"I can barely wait to play in front of my home crowd this autumn," Federer said in a statement in German on the website of the Swiss Tennis Federation on Tuesday. "Playing in Basel is always one of the highlights of the year."

The 2017 Basel tournament is scheduled to take place between October 21-29. By the time the deal with Federer ends, he will be 38 years old.

