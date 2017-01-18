Nadal returns to Queen's Club

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal. Image: twitter.com

The Queen's Club tournament will be held from 19-25 June.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.The 14-time grand slam champion missed the entire grass-court season last year with a wrist injury, but after finishing runner-up to Roger Federer at the Australian Open, he hopes a good run in west London will bode well in his pursuit of a third Wimbledon title."I am very happy to be coming back to Queen's.... It is the best way for me to be ready for Wimbledon," the Spanish left-hander said in a statement.He lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the first time in 2008, just three weeks after his maiden triumph at Queen's Club.Nadal's second Wimbledon title in 2010 also followed a good run at Queen's and he reached the Wimbledon final five times between 2006 and 2011, making the quarters or better at the London warm-up event prior to each one.