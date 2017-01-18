Translate to: 

Britain advance after Canadian default

Britain advance after Canadian default
Denis Shapovalov. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Britain booked a Davis Cup quarterfinal match-up against France in odd fashion Sunday after the decisive final singles match ended when Canada's Denis Shapovalov hit the umpire with a ball.

The 17-year-old Israeli-born Canadian was defaulted after hitting a ball into the face of chair umpire Arnaud Gabas, handing Britain's Kyle Edmund a 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 triumph that gave Britain a 3-2 victory in the first-round tie at Ottawa.

"It was a strange way to finish," Edmund said. "I've never been part of something like that."

Britain advanced to a quarterfinal match-up on April 7-9 against France with that winner facing either Spain or Serbia in a September semifinal.

Gabas suffered bruising and swelling around his left eye and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Shapovalov apologised to Gabas in the referee's office while he was being treated, and was contrite in a press conference.

"I would like to begin with apologising to that umpire, the referee and to all ITF officials. It was unacceptable behavior from me," said Shapovalov, who was frustrated at losing a point, took a ball from his pocket and hit it wildly to send it flying into Gabas's face.

"I feel incredibly ashamed and embarrassed, for letting my team down and my country down. That's the last time I'm going to do anything like that. I'm going to learn from it."

Vasek Pospisil had blasted 25 aces in a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) victory over Dan Evans after three hours and 23 minutes earlier to draw Canada level at 2-2, setting the stage for the final drama.

Pospisil took to Twitter to defend his young teammate.

"No one is nicer or carries themselves better for a 17 y/o than Shapovalov," Pospisil tweeted. "Everyone can see that today was an accident. Can happen to anyone."

British Davis Cup captain Leon Smith was sympathetic as well.
 
08:52 (GMT+2), Mon, 06 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 94%
No
George Herald 6%
Men
Women
Search
MrkOne
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 43 and 53.
Bigsky169
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up